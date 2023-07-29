This unique home boasts high-end amenities along with great spaces. As you step inside you will love the upper level that features modern flooring, high ceilings, sophisticated fixtures, and more! The living room is wide open to the kitchen and is saturated in natural light. The amazing kitchen features custom white cabinetry, a spacious center island with a breakfast bar, great appliances, a skylight, and custom countertops. Additional living space continues with a large bedroom and an updated full bathroom with beautiful flooring. You will love the balcony off the primary bedroom that will be the perfect spot to drink your morning coffee. The lower level is expansive and provides an additional bedroom or family room with an attached full bathroom. With radiant in-floor heat, comfort is key! With washer/dryer hookups on both levels, convenient living is apparent. It doesn't stop there! With an attached single-stall garage and a detached, oversized garage with skylights - this one is packed with potential. A steel roof also makes for a maintenance-free living! Situated on a corner lot, this one has it all! Make this house your home today!