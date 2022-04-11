Welcome home! RECENT UPDATES IN 2022 - NEW FURNACE WITH HUMIDIFIER, A/C, WATER SOFTENER, DUCTWORK This awesome ranch-style, two bedroom home on a corner lot in Waterloo is sure to impress with its classic layout, great updates, and room to grow! Stepping inside, the open layout of the living room, kitchen, and dining area makes the entire space flow nicely. The great updated flooring in the dining and kitchen area, paired with the wooden cabinetry and exceptional appliances, makes it a pleasant and welcoming space. The connected living area has tons of room, and large front facing windows, allowing for perfect natural light throughout the main level. Additionally, two bedrooms and an updated bathroom are featured on this level. The lower level has tremendous potential, with tons of space for an additional living area, bedroom, and bathroom. A detached garage and front deck complete this great opportunity! This lovely two bedroom home would be perfect to come home to with its coziness and upgrades! Schedule a tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900
