2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900

*INCLUDES PARCELS: 891311376024 & 891311376031*. ****Endless possibilities! This super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home sits on an awesome 2.61 acre lot with timber in town! Peaceful acreage living, yet close to in-town city amenities, you will enjoy this wooded neighborhood with an abundance of wildlife such as deer, turkey, geese, ducks, and owls. With great updates, a perfect design, and great features throughout, you’ll love this cozy home in Waterloo. Stepping inside, the open concept is sure to impress. The living room, with plenty of space for a dining area, has a great feel with updated flooring, fresh paint and opens seamlessly into the kitchen. The kitchen area, with modern appliances, beautiful wooden cabinets, and a stunning granite countertop island, is a wonderful space to cook and entertain. Two great sized bedrooms, a full bathroom with laundry and a great 3-season porch complete this home. This property is located on a hard surface road, and uses city water, electric and gas. Purchase the adjoining 1.63 acres, or 3.26 acres for even more possibilities! This is an opportunity you won’t want to miss! Schedule a tour today!