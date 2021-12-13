2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $139,999

This home is completely charming as can be and ready for you to move right in!!! This character-filled 2 bedroom brick ranch sits in a quiet park like corner lot with an over sized 2 stall garage. As you step onto the darling front porch and walk through the front door you`ll find an open floor plan with a formal living room that leads into a sitting room\dining room with a beautiful brick fireplace and hardwood floors. You will love all the light streaming through the windows in this space. Kitchen features newer counter tops and subway tile. Step off the kitchen through sliding glass doors that lead to a quaint back deck and enjoy your summer evenings overlooking the beautiful private landscaped yard with it`s lovely perianal flowers and gardening area. The large dormer attic above has potential to be finished as well. This home is in a perfect location...just steps away from Prospect Blvd and walking distance to Kingsley Elementary, close to many amenities. Come check this one out today!!!!!