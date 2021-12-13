This home is completely charming as can be and ready for you to move right in!!! This character-filled 2 bedroom brick ranch sits in a quiet park like corner lot with an over sized 2 stall garage. As you step onto the darling front porch and walk through the front door you`ll find an open floor plan with a formal living room that leads into a sitting room\dining room with a beautiful brick fireplace and hardwood floors. You will love all the light streaming through the windows in this space. Kitchen features newer counter tops and subway tile. Step off the kitchen through sliding glass doors that lead to a quaint back deck and enjoy your summer evenings overlooking the beautiful private landscaped yard with it`s lovely perianal flowers and gardening area. The large dormer attic above has potential to be finished as well. This home is in a perfect location...just steps away from Prospect Blvd and walking distance to Kingsley Elementary, close to many amenities. Come check this one out today!!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $139,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Evansdale woman has been arrested for allegedly driving three people to an armed robbery at a downtown Cedar Falls apartment that left one man dead.
Police caught three people as they were running from the scene of a home robbery early Thursday
January 10, 1990-December 5, 2021
Authorities are warning motorists to stay off the roads this morning (Thursday) following an overnight ice storm responsible for several semi crashes and two collisions that demolished squad cars.
Logun Ray Buckley
WATERLOO — A former armored car employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.
Margaret Klein, the Ward 1 councilor who lost her bid for mayor of Waterloo in November, noted she regretted nothing and would “do it again.”
An outgoing council member who was accused of nine violations of city code has been found to have violated five of them, according to an attorney hired by the city.
“The greatest store in the universe” will open its seventh location inside the former longtime home of the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store at 203 and 205 Main Street.
A former Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for her part in what prosecutors said was a large-scale drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexico.