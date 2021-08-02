2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $139,900

GREAT BEGINNINGS!! Come on Over and take a look at this home~walk in and enjoy the open living room with great natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cupboard space w\plenty of room for you table!! THEN...take a look at the light coming in to this back sun room, use as a formal dining space, office or a main floor family room. 2 decent sized bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level has shower and plenty of storage but keep walking and you will see the possibilities for a bedroom, family room the canvas is yours!! 1~stall attached garage with shed in the back along with garden space!! Don't miss out on this one!!!