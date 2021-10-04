2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $139,900

Simple elegance! Enjoy easy living in this 55 or better community! Upon entering this wonderful condo, you will be instantly greeted with its open spaces and fresh updates, including fresh paint and beautiful, new, luxury vinyl tile flooring! This great unit has an open concept, yet well defined spaces. The spacious living room is flanked by a brick, gas fireplace, and is open to the dining room. Right off of the dining room is the large kitchen with loads of fresh, white cabinetry, long neutral countertops and convenient built-in bar seating. Heading down the hall is the spacious master with an attached half bath, which cleverly opens up into an updated, full bathroom. Completing this unit is a second bedroom, laundry room and a beautiful 3 seasons room with great views. Other amenities include an attached single stall garage with built-in storage, and lots of secure storage in the lower level. This simply sensational condo won't last long! Schedule your showing today!