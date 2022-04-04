2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $135,000

Welcome home to this cute and cozy ranch! You will love the open concept layout which makes this great to host family and friends. Kitchen has oak cabinetry with pantry. Living room has plenty of windows to let beams of natural light in. Two bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom are down the hall. The lower level has a family room, plenty of storage and space for a non-conforming 3rd bedroom! Step outside and you'll never want to leave your private backyard with the beautiful landscaping and perfect patio to read a book or host a summer barbecue! Two stall detached garage built in 2008 is a great plus! Enter and exit your home through the back porch where you can drop your shoes and coats. A perfect mud room to keep your house clean! Just a quick walk to Byrnes Park where you can enjoy a game, picnic or a splash in the pool! Schedule your private showing today!