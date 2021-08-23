Immaculant home sitting on corner lot! This home features 2-bedrooms, 1 bath, main floor laundry, and 2-stall garage. Amazing kitchen with tons of cabinet space and plenty of counter space. Updated bathroom with tiled shower. Tons of storage in basement. Yard is beautifully landscaped and covered porch outback. Call today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $125,000
