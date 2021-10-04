Conveniently Located! You will instantly fall in love with this great home located in an established neighborhood. The curb appeal is impressive! Stepping inside the foyer, you will love the views of the main floor living room and dining room. The living room is spacious and features custom shelving and built-ins that add tons of character. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining as it is wide open to the living space. The updated kitchen is just off the dining room and features great cabinetry and countertop space as well as an awesome backsplash. With an attached sunroom that offers views of the rear yard and wood detailing, this bonus space is perfect for spending time with family. The main level also features two spacious bedrooms, also with design features and an updated full bathroom. Packed with potential, the walk up attic space is ready for your personal touch! With an attached garage, fenced in rear yard and more - you will love this home! Schedule your showing today! It will go fast!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $124,900
