2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

NEWLY REDONE-MANY UPDATES CLOSE TO SHOPPING SCHOOLS ,MOVE IN READY Two Parcels included: 891335276007 and 891335276008..
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NEWLY REDONE-MANY UPDATES CLOSE TO SHOPPING SCHOOLS ,MOVE IN READY Two Parcels included: 891335276007 and 891335276008..
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Owner Donald Elderkin, 80, will comply and has plans to have it demolished April 5 for $5,800.
Employees noticed that someone had been inside the women’s restroom for more than an hour
WATERLOO – Waterloo police briefly shut down a residential street while investigating a report of gunfire that turned out to be unfounded.
Waterloo Schools recently boosted pay for support staff by $2 with another $1 increase in the fall.
Prosecutors said slayings were committed in “an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner”
Ed Klamfoth believes the word stuck is appropriate.
CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a Cedar Falls bank early Wednesday morning.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend
The owner of Waterloo's casino will fly gamblers and vacationers directly from Waterloo to its casino in Nevada in April.
Cedar Falls police recovered two stolen vehicles following chases through the city on Tuesday morning
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.