2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with spacious yard and beautiful Iowa view is a must see!! This home features 2 nice sized bedrooms, dining space with patio doors overlooking the large back yard, wood burning stove for those chilly nights, attached garage and partially finished lower level. The basement also has a portion framed out that could make an additional bedroom. Walking into the home from the garage you will also find an area that can be used as an office, mudroom or separate dining. Outside you will walk out onto a large 2 tier rear deck and fenced in portion of your yard perfect for any pet. Updates include installing a sump pump and tiling system and new A/C all in spring of 2020 and newer furnace and windows. Don't miss out!! Set up your showing today!!!