2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $117,500

Open House 10/03/21 1:30-3:00 Extra sharp spacious, updated 2 bedroom home on corner lot!! All freshly painted and detailed!! Newer carpets and flooring, 946 Sq. Ft. plus 110 Sq. Ft. 4 season room with heat/ac vent equals 1056 Sq. Ft. Main Base with heat/AC vent. and full basement with minimal finish. Patio from Dining room to Nice deck, Walk up attic great for extra storage. Vinyl siding. Full Basement 18x18 Garage 324Sq. Ft. could have 2 car storage for smaller vehicles!!!!