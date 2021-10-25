2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $117,500

A Great Find! This well maintained, two bedroom one bathroom ranch style home offers great spaces and a fresh feel! Stepping inside you will find yourself in the main living room that features great light and flows well into the other parts of the home! Just off of this space is the kitchen! This kitchen comes complete with great cabinet space and all essential appliances! The main level also includes two great sized bedrooms with good closet space and a full bathroom! The lower level is where you'll find a potential additional living space! This home also includes an attached two car garage and lower level laundry! Call today for more information! Pride of ownership shows with all of the owner improvements. They include the attached 2 car garage, roof, vinyl siding, all replacement windows, exterior and interior doors and trim, totally renovated bathroom and kitchen, floor coverings, interior decor. All updated mechanicals include FAG furnace, central air, electrical service Talk about move in condition!