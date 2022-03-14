 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $114,900

Packed with opportunity! Situated on just under an acre lot and hard surface roads, this ranch-style home could be updated or removed. Featuring two bedrooms, one bathroom, and city utilities, schedule a showing today! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 3/23/2022**

