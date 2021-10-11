2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $110,000

Come check out this 2 bed, 1.5 bath home that sits on 0.95 acres of land! This home has 2 beds and 1 full bath on the main floor with another half bath and an unfinished potential 3rd bedroom in the basement along with another family room with a bar. This home has a ceiling fan in every room to create great airflow and a new furnace was just installed this year to keep warm for the coming winter. Outside you'll find a 2 stall detached garage and a spacious yard with tons of room! Call or text to set up your showing today!