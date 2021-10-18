OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, October 17th from 3:00-4:00 pm. Extra sharp spacious, updated 2 bedroom home on corner lot! All freshly painted and detailed! Newer carpets and flooring, 946 Sq. Ft. plus 110 Sq. Ft. 4 season room with heat/ac vent equals 1056 Sq. Ft. Main Base with heat/AC vent. and full basement with minimal finish. Patio from Dining room to Nice deck, Walk up attic great for extra storage. Vinyl siding. Full Basement 18x18 Garage 324Sq. Ft. could have 2 car storage for smaller vehicles!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $109,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike, a move that would send shock waves through the Cedar Valley economy.
David’s Taphouse and Dumplings will open later this month in a new 3,600 square foot space at 200 West 1st Street .
Deere employees voted down the new contract offer Sunday night because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he feared retribution.
Waterloo Deere workers hit the picket line at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Police said she pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and fired eight shots into the air in an attempt to frighten away the attacking dog.
WATERLOO — Union leaders were in last-minute contract negotiations with Deere and Co. Wednesday afternoon as workers were hours away from a strike.
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and officers who then tried to arrest him.
A Janesville man who was caught with 1.6 kilograms of meth and guns in 2020 has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly threw a chair at police during an early morning raid at her home.