2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $109,900

Full Of Character!! With multiple living spaces, a functional layout and large backyard, this home is a must see!! Entering this home is a spacious room that can be used as an office, formal dining room, or as an additional living space. Just off of this area is a huge family room flanked by a wonderful, masonry fireplace. Here you will also find a dining room, a cleverly hidden laundry and access to the rear yard. Open to the living room is the kitchen with bright white cabinetry and a pass through countertop. Completing this level is a good sized bedroom and full bathroom. An additional bedroom is found upstairs and is very spacious, spanning the length of the home. Moving to the outside you will find the detached garage, two decks, one of which is covered, and a large back yard!! Call today to schedule your showing!!!