 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $109,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $109,900

Updated and Ready to Go! You will absolutely love this charming two bedroom one bathroom home. Stepping inside you are greeted with a lovely foyer that flows into the main living area which features the living room and a nice area for a dining table. The spacious kitchen has updated cabinetry and new flooring. There is also a large window that floods the kitchen with loads of natural light. The main floor also features two great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with an awesome tile surrounded bath/shower! The lower level is where you will find great storage space and a laundry area! This home also features an attached one car garage and a nice sized backyard! Set up your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News