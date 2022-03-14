2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $105,000

Ready for a house you can call home? You'll want to see this great 1.5 story home with a private backyard, just down the road from the new Lowell Elementary. You'll love the large covered front porch, that leads into the living room with space for the whole family. The dining room is just off the updated kitchen, with great cabinet and counter space. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms and a full bath, the basement is mostly unfinished but does feature another 3/4 bath and great storage or future finish opportunities. The fenced backyard and oversized 2 stall garage are the finishing touches of this fantastic home you'll want to make your own. Schedule your showing today.