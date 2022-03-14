Ready for a house you can call home? You'll want to see this great 1.5 story home with a private backyard, just down the road from the new Lowell Elementary. You'll love the large covered front porch, that leads into the living room with space for the whole family. The dining room is just off the updated kitchen, with great cabinet and counter space. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms and a full bath, the basement is mostly unfinished but does feature another 3/4 bath and great storage or future finish opportunities. The fenced backyard and oversized 2 stall garage are the finishing touches of this fantastic home you'll want to make your own. Schedule your showing today.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $105,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
Authorities allege he used a fraudulent Tennessee driver’s license under a different name to withdraw money
A superseding indictment was unsealed charging a sow marketing employee with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States government
Down, down, down. The Republican Iowa Legislature and governor continue to take us further down the rabbit hole to a state with declining dece…
A fire that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman in February has been determined to be accidental, according to fire officials
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused in a 2021 shooting and a home invasion robbery where guns were stolen has opted to plead.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.