2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $104,900

Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 3/22/2022** Be impressed with this character filled property that boasts hardwood floors and arched doorways. Well maintained, you will appreciate the bedrooms on the main floor and also the updated attic space that features modern wood features and would be the perfect spot for an additional bedroom or family room. This one truly is move in ready! Schedule your showing today!

