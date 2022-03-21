 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $103,900

  Updated
This 908 square foot home offers two bedrooms and one 3/4 bath with a tub on the main floor and one 3/4 bath on the lower level with a shower and a fully unfinished basement full of potential. Along with this, you will find an eat-in kitchen on the main level opening up to the living room. Outside, is a fenced-in backyard and a single-stall attached garage. The current renter will be moved out 01 March 2022. Please give 24-hour notice for showings.

