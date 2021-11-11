 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $100,000

Great home for a first time buyer. Two bedrooms and one bathroom on the main level as well as a large living room. Enjoy the kitchen and separate dining area. Imagine the possibilities that abound in the spotless 752 square feet of basement. The three quarter attic provides even more space to personalize and make this house your home. The back yard provides plenty of area to spread out and entertain and the fenced in yard includes a gate that opens up to Liberty Park. Many recent updates including new garage door, air conditioner, furnace, dining room flooring and much more. Act fast before it`s to late!!!!

