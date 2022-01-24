 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $89,000

This turn of the century charming home built in 1900 features original hardwood floors on the main level and arched doorways. Large windows let in tons of natural light, the formal dining room is very large, there is a half bath off the living room. There is nice flow between the living room, dining room and kitchen, could easily switch the living and dining spaces. The kitchen features retro cabinetry and flooring. Entering the home off the rear deck is a drop zone and main floor laundry. The enclosed front porch is ideal for all your package deliveries. Upstairs has been recently updated, featuring two nice sized bedrooms, a three quarter bath, bonus space wired for a home office, a walk in closet, and built in storage...

