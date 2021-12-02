 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $69,500

2 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $69,500

NEW LISTING ALERT! 2 bedroom one story home perfect for the first-time homebuyer or the investor. This home offers an eat-in kitchen, living room plus family room, main floor full bath and shower and sink in the basement. Breezeway from house to attached garage with access to the front of the house and to the back yard.

