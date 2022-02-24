Packed with potential! This two bedroom, one bath home in Reinbeck is filled with great opportunities! The sunroom entry, with beautiful wooden ceilings, showcases several windows for fantastic natural lighting. The main level contains a central living space, two bedrooms, the bathroom, as well as the spacious dining area, providing a perfect collective area for everyone to enjoy, and a cozy fireplace to create the perfect dining mood. The kitchen boasts a beautiful white tile wall, updated flooring, and an additional side room for more appliances. You don’t want to miss the opportunity with this home! Schedule a tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $55,000
