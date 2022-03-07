Condo built in 2012 with zero entry on a slab features 1,072 sq. ft, 2 bedrooms, spacious open floor plan, laundry/mud room off the heated oversized single garage, dining room sliders to back patio, and a small front porch viewing the city park, ball diamonds and splash pad. There is quite a bit of storage for downsizing, a nice yard to enjoy, and friendly, generous neighbors for your social life. Includes washer, dryer, electric range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Check out this opportunity in Readlyn...
2 Bedroom Home in Readlyn - $142,500
