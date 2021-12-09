2 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $99,900

Look No Further! This great two to three bedroom, two bathroom home located in LaPorte City is the perfect place to call your own! The main level features a bright and generous main living space that grants easy access into the kitchen. This kitchen has plenty of cabinetry for storage, and features an eat in dining space. From there you will have access into what could be a third bedroom, formal dining space or an office. The main level also has two great sized bedrooms as well as a full bathroom. The lower level of this home is where you will find potential for additional living space. There is an additional bathroom, a partial second kitchen with custom storage cabinetry, and a shop area. This home also has a detached single car garage and a great spacious backyard! Call today to learn more!