2 Bedroom Home in Jesup - $195,900

You'll be sure to enjoy the covenience of everything on the main level of this brick ranch style home. Spacious living/dining room, maple kitchen with additional storage, master suite with walk-in closer and bath with step in shower, additional full bath and second large sized bedroom. Main floor laundry with loads of storage-perfect for a pantry or storing those infrequently used kitchen items. Storage galore and open concept basement with 1/2 bath awaits you--perfect for additional storage, crafting, hobbies, entertaining--with wood burning stove--great for those chilly winter days! Call to schedule your private showing today!