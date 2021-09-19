Enjoy small town living at its best in this updated 2 story home! Good sized eat in kitchen with newer oak cabinets and laminate flooring. You will love the new vinyl plank floors in the large living room and fresh paint throughout. A full bathroom is conveniently located off the kitchen. Side entry features newer doors and a pantry cabinet. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a newly updated full bathroom. Other updates include A/C unit, double hung windows, doors, shingles, water heater and new concrete walkway. Property backs up to the school playground and is an easy walk to downtown Jesup!
2 Bedroom Home in Jesup - $107,000
