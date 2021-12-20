Don't miss out on this ready to move in home located in quiet Janesville. This home features an oversized two car garage connected to an amazing 20'x48' steel building with 6" concrete insulated floor. Along with the workshop is an additional 8'x16' office area. The home features a open kitchen and living room with two bedrooms on the main level with an additional non-conforming bedroom. The basement highlights a wide open space with one more non-conforming bedroom. The exterior has a fenced in yard connecting to its wrap around deck. This home is also conveniently located close to Waverly and Cedar Falls!
2 Bedroom Home in Janesville - $184,900
