Situated in a beautiful cul-de-sac, in the heart of Goldfinch Court is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Built in 2018, nothing has been overlooked. Upon entering the front door you walk into a large living room open to the kitchen and dining area. The spacious kitchen features Oak cabinetry that goes up to the ceiling with all stainless steel appliances. The dining area has a wonderful view onto the extra large patio; which over looks the wooded back yard. Additional cabinetry has been added in the laundry room and both bathrooms. The master bath features a zero entry, tiled shower. The expansive master bedroom also features a large walk-in closet. No need to worry about snow this winter. Both snow removal and lawn care is taken care of by someone else. With a low HOA fee you can sit back and relax. All appliances stay with the property, along with the water softener. So what are you waiting for? Call the agent of your choice and book a showing today! Listing agent is related to the seller.