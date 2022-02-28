 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $93,000

Newly updated, 2 bedroom ranch home. Completely remodeled bathroom and kitchen with refinished cabinets, new hardware, countertops, sink & faucet. New electrical & plumbing. New shower/tub unit. New electrical service to home & new panel with new breakers. Some walls & ceilings new drywall & texture. Wooded floors refinished & polished, all other floors all new flooring. All new paint throughout home. All new bright and modern light fixtures. New water heater in 2019, new gutters, 3 storage sheds, largest one lights are activated when doors open. Awesome large sized yard, bike trails right beyond the yard. All new window treatments stay with home. Call to schedule your showing today!

