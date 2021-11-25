Cute as can be! This two bedroom home is nestled within the heart of the Evansdale community. It features a great open concept space and updates throughout. You will love the updated kitchen with brand new appliances with an adjoining dining space perfect for everyday meals and entertaining. The living room is bright, open and located next to a a large bedroom complete with the perfect space for storage and a walk-in closet. This charmer provides a 2nd bedroom, one full bath, and a detached garage for convenience. A bonus room just off the kitchen is the perfect place to relax, and leads you into a great back yard space. Schedule your showing today! This one wont last long.
2 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for assisting a meth ring operated by her boyfriend
Nia Wilder, a 2011 East High School graduate, recently founded the Spark Lot on the mall's lower floor.
Cedar Falls Police say an armed man and woman reportedly restrained their victim to a chair, gagged and burned him, and struck him with blunt objects at 310 Iowa St.
A Waterloo man has been indicted in connection with an international child porn investigation.
Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Waterloo convenience store that injured two people on Friday night.
A Raymond man who allegedly received thousands of dollars selling catalytic converters at scrapyard has been arrested.
Federal marshals detained a man wanted for murder in Minnesota while he was hiding in Waterloo on Friday.
Nearly a dozen Waterloo squad cars were on scene. The area around the parking lot was taped off, and one store window was shattered.
The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. when a Waterloo police officer noticed a Toyota Rav 4 speeding out of the parking lot at Kwik Star on West Ninth Street.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the 42-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday after ramming an occupied squad car.