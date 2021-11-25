2 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $85,000

Cute as can be! This two bedroom home is nestled within the heart of the Evansdale community. It features a great open concept space and updates throughout. You will love the updated kitchen with brand new appliances with an adjoining dining space perfect for everyday meals and entertaining. The living room is bright, open and located next to a a large bedroom complete with the perfect space for storage and a walk-in closet. This charmer provides a 2nd bedroom, one full bath, and a detached garage for convenience. A bonus room just off the kitchen is the perfect place to relax, and leads you into a great back yard space. Schedule your showing today! This one wont last long.