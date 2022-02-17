 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $59,900

Affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bath single story home situated on a large mature lot. There is an updated kitchen with newer appliances, replacement vinyl windows, central air in 2015 and shingles in 2013. A very convenient location for this fixer-upper that is in an estate and is strictly sold in "as-is" condition.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News