Affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bath single story home situated on a large mature lot. There is an updated kitchen with newer appliances, replacement vinyl windows, central air in 2015 and shingles in 2013. A very convenient location for this fixer-upper that is in an estate and is strictly sold in "as-is" condition.
2 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $59,900
