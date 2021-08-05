 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $96,600

Older 1940's built one and half story has 2 upper level bedrooms with a full bath. Main floor has a 3/4 bath with laundry hook ups. Attached 1 car garage. Lot has mature trees. Rear patio area. Very close to Cedar Heights Elementary School.

