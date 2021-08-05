 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $66,500

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $66,500

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $66,500

If you have been looking for your next fix and flip, rehab and rent, or efficient owner occupied home, look no further. Although this one is need of some extensive work, much of the demo has already been completed for you! Great neighborhood and lot make this value-add property a winner for someone willing to put in the necessary work!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News