If you have been looking for your next fix and flip, rehab and rent, or efficient owner occupied home, look no further. Although this one is need of some extensive work, much of the demo has already been completed for you! Great neighborhood and lot make this value-add property a winner for someone willing to put in the necessary work!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $66,500
