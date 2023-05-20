Get in line to reserve your cottage today (6 available)!! These one~of~a~kind homes will be uniquely situated in the first urban pocket~neighborhood developed in Iowa. The story~and~a~half cottages feature main level living room, kitchen and half bath. The entire upstairs is comprised of an owners en~suite. The basement is laid out for a bedroom with egress window, bathroom and family room. You will find high~quality materials on the inside and out!! LP siding, Andersen windows, Trex decking and lots of landscaping!!!!