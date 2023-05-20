Get in line to reserve your cottage today (6 available)!! These one~of~a~kind homes will be uniquely situated in the first urban pocket~neighborhood developed in Iowa. The story~and~a~half cottages feature main level living room, kitchen and half bath. The entire upstairs is comprised of an owners en~suite. The basement is laid out for a bedroom with egress window, bathroom and family room. You will find high~quality materials on the inside and out!! LP siding, Andersen windows, Trex decking and lots of landscaping!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO — A Vinton man has been arrested for allegedly cashing in another person’s winnings at a Waterloo casino.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
Harmonic Hospitality Group (formerly Paramount Barco) cited a desire to focus on the growth of its other bar brands.
Audiences will cherish memories of the 20th and final summer season for 'Movies Under the Moon' at Overman Park.
A neighbor in Waterloo spotted the children shortly after 6 a.m. walking unsupervised without clothing.