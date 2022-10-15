 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $349,999

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $349,999

Introducing one of our newest plans, the Harrison. This is a 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story twin home. Main floor includes a spacious kitchen with an island perfect for entertaining. There is also a 1/2 bath with modern console vanity. Upstairs includes 2 suites and a flex space filled with natural light. Laundry is also on the 2nd floor for convenience. This twin home also includes a finished rec room in the lower level. *Price subject to change with additional selections*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omega announces layoffs

Omega announces layoffs

WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand.

Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

This week's the Courier honors Jake Peters, Amelia Klenk, Major Westhoff, Natalie See, Ellie Knock, Avery Hogan and Kyle Elliott. 

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News