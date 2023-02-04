Introducing one of our newest plans, the Harrison. This is a 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story twin home. Main floor includes a spacious kitchen with an island perfect for entertaining. There is also a 1/2 bath with modern console vanity. Upstairs includes 2 suites and a flex space filled with natural light. Laundry is also on the 2nd floor for convenience. This twin home also includes a finished rec room in the lower level. *Price subject to change with additional selections*
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $344,999
