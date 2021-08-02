2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $329,900

Just steps away from Hartman Reserve in the highly sought after neighborhood of Cedar Heights, you will discover a gem nestled in the woods and surrounded by beautiful gardens. Newer steel roof, furnace and air conditioner in 2019 and brand new water heater are added improvements. If you're a nature lover, you must take a stroll around the yard to admire the landscape and the lovely large deck. Entering the front door, you will be welcomed by a large room that could be a formal living room or formal dining room. There are a wall of windows with a great views of the deck and backyard. Meandering to the kitchen, you will pass a 2 sided wood fireplace, a cheery half bath, a laundry room and drop off zone off of the garage. The kitchen is center stage with corian countertops and pull out cabinets. Entertaining will be easy with the informal eating area that is open to the kitchen and the stunning adjoining family room. Top to bottom windows provide lots of light and a splendid view to the backyard. You will find a gorgeous stone gas fireplace that can keep the family room cozy all winter long. On the second level, you will find 2 lovely bedrooms, an attractive full bathroom and a bonus room that could be used as an office or guest room. In the lower level, there is a wine cellar that was once a sauna room and a room for more space for your hobbies complete with a walk-out. One more large paneled room could be used for storage, a man cave or endless possibilities. This is just the house you've been waiting for!!!