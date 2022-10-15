 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $299,999

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $299,999

*WOW - AMAZING NEW CONSTRUCTION VALUE IN THE CEDAR VALLEY!*. This Logan twin-home is a 2 bedroom 2 bath home that includes a master suite and main floor laundry. Your kitchen has beautiful cabinetry topped with quartz and a pantry. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring covers the entire main area of the home for easy maintenance. We have also added cabinetry in the laundry room for additional storage. This home is on a daylight lot and has the opportunity for 2 additional bedrooms and bath in the lower level along with additional family room space. Views from the deck are absolutely amazing. The exterior of this home also includes stone accents. Optional $100/month for lawn care and snow removal.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omega announces layoffs

Omega announces layoffs

WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand.

Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

This week's the Courier honors Jake Peters, Amelia Klenk, Major Westhoff, Natalie See, Ellie Knock, Avery Hogan and Kyle Elliott. 

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News