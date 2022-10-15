2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $299,999

*WOW - AMAZING NEW CONSTRUCTION VALUE IN THE CEDAR VALLEY!*. This Logan twin-home is a 2 bedroom 2 bath home that includes a master suite and main floor laundry. Your kitchen has beautiful cabinetry topped with quartz and a pantry. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring covers the entire main area of the home for easy maintenance. We have also added cabinetry in the laundry room for additional storage. This home is on a daylight lot and has the opportunity for 2 additional bedrooms and bath in the lower level along with additional family room space. Views from the deck are absolutely amazing. The exterior of this home also includes stone accents. Optional $100/month for lawn care and snow removal.