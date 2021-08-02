Craftsman Character in Cedar Falls! Step from the ample open front porch through double French entry doors to admire the fine craftsmanship of this well-maintained character home. Nine-foot ceilings, thick crown molding and 7-inch baseboards of the living and dining rooms set the tone. In the 343 sq ft living room a gas log fireplace is flanked by built-ins. Oak floors run throughout, even under the carpet. Original French doors lead to the sunny dining room with oak wainscot. The bright kitchen provides ample cupboards, including a pantry unit, and generous counter space. Through the back door, or via French doors from 1 of the 2 bedrooms, step onto the large deck, perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Invite your guests to gather around the fire ring at twilight in the greenspace near flower beds. At day's end, relax in the jetted bathtub or shower. Updated with smart technologies, and located 2 blocks from Cedar Heights Elementary and walking distance to Hartman Nature Reserve, you will want to call this one home!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just eight months after stepping into a new role created by the city, Toni Babcock, human resources manager for Cedar Falls, is resigning.
- Updated
The Ground Round -- or, rather, a new concept based on the iconic restaurant chain -- is back.
- Updated
Four teens have been charged after they allegedly used a BB gun to hold up a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
- Updated
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue located Roscoe unconscious inside the smoke-filled home.
- Updated
The vehicle drove off, and police found it later parked and empty a short distance away.
- Updated
The Iowa Board of Medicine has restored full privileges to a Waterloo doctor who was accused of improperly accessing medical records.
October 3, 1980-July 23, 2021
- Updated
An Evansdale man has pleaded to charges that he stole a tanker semi filled with biodiesel and crashed into a home in 2020.
- Updated
"It's been so great to reconnect with people. I mean, I have missed everybody."
- Updated
A day after Oklahoma and Texas officially requested membership in the SEC, the Big 12 and commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN on Wednesday evening.