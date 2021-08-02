2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $179,900

Craftsman Character in Cedar Falls! Step from the ample open front porch through double French entry doors to admire the fine craftsmanship of this well-maintained character home. Nine-foot ceilings, thick crown molding and 7-inch baseboards of the living and dining rooms set the tone. In the 343 sq ft living room a gas log fireplace is flanked by built-ins. Oak floors run throughout, even under the carpet. Original French doors lead to the sunny dining room with oak wainscot. The bright kitchen provides ample cupboards, including a pantry unit, and generous counter space. Through the back door, or via French doors from 1 of the 2 bedrooms, step onto the large deck, perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Invite your guests to gather around the fire ring at twilight in the greenspace near flower beds. At day's end, relax in the jetted bathtub or shower. Updated with smart technologies, and located 2 blocks from Cedar Heights Elementary and walking distance to Hartman Nature Reserve, you will want to call this one home!