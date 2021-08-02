Cute move-in-ready ranch near Pfeiffer Park. You`ll be pleasantly surprised by the expansive living & dining space as you walk into the house along with the painted white trim and 6 panel doors throughout. The living room is anchored with a wood fireplace and has direct access to a huge screened patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing!! Down the hall you`ll find 2 bedrooms and a full bath. One bedroom is styled with an accent ship-lap wall, the other bedroom has 2 closets and the full bath has a white tiled shower with an updated vanity. Don`t miss the cool built-in shelves as you walk back into the living space. The kitchen is just on the other side of an arched entry and has great counter space with an additional mail-drop\coffee bar\island area. The tiled flooring and stone backsplash give this kitchen some pop. Downstairs, you`ll find the laundry area and storage room along with a `finished\unfinished` family room space. Updates include a new furnace, air conditioner, and water heater in December 2019 and new gutters\leaf guard June 2020. This property comes with an additional parcel that basically makes up the backyard and includes a brick fire pit to gather with friends. There`s so much to love about this one - come take a look before it`s too late!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $167,000
