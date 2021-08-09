Explore the Possibilities! If you are a first time home buyer looking to build some equity, or an investor looking for a property to add to your portfolio, this two-three bedroom, two bathroom home with a huge detached garage is the perfect fit. This home has plenty of potential with its great spaces! Upon entry, you will find a large living space with loads of natural light, right next to the kitchen area! The kitchen comes with neutral colored cabinetry and flooring, and has all hookups ready for a new refrigerator and stove! You will also find a smaller bedroom and a huge master bedroom that could easily be divided back into two bedrooms for three bedrooms on the main level. The main floor also includes a full bathroom with all the appliances including a tub and shower, and a hookup for optional main level laundry. The lower level has potential to be a great finished area! It is already roughed in for additional bedroom and family room space. Also in the lower level is an additional bathroom. Rounding out this home is a detached 3-stall garage and separate fenced in space for pets! Call today for more information!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $159,900
