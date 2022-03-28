2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $159,900

Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 3/30/2022** This great home features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious living room that opens to the dining room, awesome finished space in the lower level including a kitchenette and more! With a single stall attached garage and extra parking space, this centrally located home is sure to please. Schedule your showing today!