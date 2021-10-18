 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $149,900

Welcome to this charming ranch with a convienent location in Cedar Falls. This quaint two bedroom, one bath home sits on a half acre with a large quiet backyard. You will find original hardwood floors in the two generous sized bedrooms, a newly remodled bathroom and spacious living areas. Come take a look!!!

