 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $129,900

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $129,900

Step inside this fantastic 1 1/2 story home in prime location. Main floor offers spacious living room, good size kitchen with ample cupboard & counter space with new flooring, full bath and main floor laundry room. Upper level has 2 good size bedrooms and play area or 3rd bedroom. Lower level good storage space and walk-out. Outside has nice deck area and detached double garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News