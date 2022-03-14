Cozy and potential filled! This sweet 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch is full of opportunity! Enter into the spacious living room and adjoining dining area with sunlight beaming through the newer windows. Adorable arched doorways lead you to the hallway and kitchen. The kitchen features white cabinetry, ample counter space, dishwasher, and main floor laundry. Appreciate the neutral paint and flooring throughout which make this easy to make your own. Charming storage solutions and closet space are plentiful. The lower level is ready for your customization, storage, and laundry, if preferred. Exterior amenities include a one stall garage and rear enclosed porch, perfect as a great dropzone. Priced at $125,000 in a great Cedar Falls location, this is sure to go quick. Schedule your private showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $125,000
