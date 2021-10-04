Great Cedar Falls home in a sought after price point. Many maintenance items have been checked off the list including newer metal roof and water heater. Kitchen updates include flooring, cabinets, sink, and counter. Conveniently located near walking trails and the park for recreation, and stores/restaurants. Enjoy the deck out back and large yard. Don't miss this cute home!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $124,900
