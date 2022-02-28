2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $119,900

Looking for a Cedar Falls home, to call your own, look no further. This 2 bedroom/1 bath home is blocks from downtown and is ready for new owners to make it their own. A galley style kitchen with a breakfast nook, opens into the dining room with space for the whole family. The dining room flows into the living room and is just down the hall from the 2 bedrooms and full bath. Outside, you'll love the oversized 2 stall garage and extra parking off the alley. Schedule your showings today!